Dr. Badar Syed, MD
Overview
Dr. Badar Syed, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2121 Fountain Dr Ste M, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 972-3002
-
2
New Snellville Clinic2331 Henry Clower Blvd Ste A, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 972-3002
-
3
Reagan Medical Center771 Old Norcross Rd Ste 310, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 972-3002
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had seen a few doctors over a year and a half before going to Dr. Syed. Dr. Syed was attentive and caring. He gave a diagnosis on the first visit and prescribed treatment which improved my symptoms within a month.
About Dr. Badar Syed, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1629038179
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Syed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
