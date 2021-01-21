See All Plastic Surgeons in Allentown, PA
Dr. Badar Jan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Badar Jan, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (58)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Badar Jan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.

Dr. Jan works at Aesthetic Surgery Associates in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Adjacent Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Moustafa Mourad, MD
Dr. Moustafa Mourad, MD
8 (10)
View Profile
Courtney Brown, PA-C
Courtney Brown, PA-C
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Raymond Jean, MD
Dr. Raymond Jean, MD
10 (64)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Aesthetic Surgery Associates
    250 Cetronia Rd Ste 301, Allentown, PA 18104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 437-2378

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Wound Repair
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Buttock Lift Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Lift - Parts of the Body Other than Face Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jan?

    Jan 21, 2021
    I’m lucky to have found Dr. Jan. His personal caring, thoughtfulness, focus on my situation and my resulting surgery could not have been better. He truly shows care and goes about his day as if no one but me matters. I would (and have) recommended him to family and close friends. His results are amazing.
    WY — Jan 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Badar Jan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Badar Jan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jan to family and friends

    Dr. Jan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Badar Jan, MD.

    About Dr. Badar Jan, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245560192
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas at Houston
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UMDNJ-RWJUH
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Badar Jan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jan works at Aesthetic Surgery Associates in Allentown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Jan’s profile.

    Dr. Jan has seen patients for Wound Repair and Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Jan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Badar Jan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.