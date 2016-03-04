Dr. Badal Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Badal Jain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Badal Jain, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They completed their fellowship with Columbia University
Dr. Jain works at
Locations
Nemours Physicians Associates1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (800) 416-4441
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Our son was refered to Dr Jain after being seen by a neurosurgeon. Our son was seen by Dr Jain with in half an hour of being see by the neurosurgeon. They squeezed us in since our son was scheduled for a procedure the following day. Dr Jain listened to our concerns and didn't dismiss our concerns like we had experienced with another doctor at a different hospital.
About Dr. Badal Jain, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English
- 1710119979
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University
- SUNY Downstate
- Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
