Dr. Back Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Back Kim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Seoul National University, College Of Medicine.
They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 13668 Roosevelt Ave Ste 2C, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 997-9000
-
2
HeartveinNYC13620 38th Ave Ste 8J, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 997-9000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
A very good 1st time visit. Intake was quick and efficient. Physician Assistant was knowledgeable in the subject matter. Dr. Kim was all over the 3 baseline cardiagram my primary care physician sent him. I am going to let him treat me.
About Dr. Back Kim, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Seoul National University, College Of Medicine
