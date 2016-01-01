Overview

Dr. Bachoo Singh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pompano Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Rajasthan University and is affiliated with Broward Health North and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at Pompano Medical Center Inc in Pompano Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.