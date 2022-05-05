Dr. Bachir Sakr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sakr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bachir Sakr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bachir Sakr, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Sakr works at
Locations
Wih Professional Billing101 Dudley St, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 453-7520MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Kent Hospital455 Toll Gate Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 737-7010
Women and Infants Breastgyn Consultative Services373 New Boston Rd Ste 3, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 235-3500
Women and Infants Hospital-ONC668 Eddy St Ste 1, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 453-7520
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
He persistently pursued the cause of my wife's cancer and poor health until he found what was wrong. He expertly prescribed the correct treatment. She is well and thriving!
About Dr. Bachir Sakr, MD
- Hematology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Sakr speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sakr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sakr.
