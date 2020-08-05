Overview

Dr. Bachar Kurdi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Kurdi works at Bachar Kurdi MD Medical Corp. in Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.