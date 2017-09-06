Overview

Dr. Bachar Kassem, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from U Tichreen and is affiliated with Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, Russell County Hospital and Wayne County Hospital.



Dr. Kassem works at Commonwealth Cancer Center in Somerset, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.