Dr. Bachar Kassem, MD
Overview
Dr. Bachar Kassem, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from U Tichreen and is affiliated with Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, Russell County Hospital and Wayne County Hospital.
Locations
Commonwealth Cancer Center95 Bogle Office Park Dr, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (606) 677-1451Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center
- Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital
- Russell County Hospital
- Wayne County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful and knowledgeable doctor. He took the time to explain everything and listen to me. The nurses in the office are very friendly and caring.
About Dr. Bachar Kassem, MD
- Hematology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh
- SUNY
- SUNY
- U Tichreen
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kassem has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kassem accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kassem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kassem has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kassem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kassem speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kassem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kassem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kassem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.