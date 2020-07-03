Dr. Bachar Dergham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dergham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bachar Dergham, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Independence, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tishreen, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Hillcrest Hospital, Marymount Hospital and South Pointe Hospital.
Independence Family Health CenterCrown Center Ii 5001 Rd Fl 1, Independence, OH 44131 Directions (216) 353-0378
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I’ve been under his care for 17 years. He’s thorough, has a great bedside manner, and is great at explaining things without being condescending. I would recommend him so highly!
- Hematology & Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1013016930
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn|Mt Sinai Med Center
- University Of Tishreen, Faculty Of Medicine
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
- Marymount Hospital
- South Pointe Hospital
