Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bac Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bac Nguyen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.
Locations
Ear Nose & Throat Group of San Gabriel933 S Sunset Ave Ste 307, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 962-6811
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband has nasopharyngeal ca and Dr B Nguyen has been a tremendous doctor and supporter from the first visit . We felt very comfortable with him going thru all these stressful situation facing this disease . We highly recommend him !!! The staff are awesome !!!
About Dr. Bac Nguyen, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1851400527
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
