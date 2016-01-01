Overview

Dr. Babysarojah Ravindran, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Shallotte, NC. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.



Dr. Ravindran works at Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine & Convenient Care - Brunswick in Shallotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.