Dr. Baburaj Thankappan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thankappan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Baburaj Thankappan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Baburaj Thankappan, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Renton, WA. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clin Fdn, Cleveland Clin
Dr. Thankappan works at
Locations
Uw Medicinevalley Medical Center400 S 43rd St, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 690-3585
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thankappan is thorough, patient and kind and his office staff are fantastic too!
About Dr. Baburaj Thankappan, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English, Spanish
- 1770752248
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Fdn, Cleveland Clin
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thankappan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thankappan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thankappan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thankappan has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Epilepsy and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thankappan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thankappan speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Thankappan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thankappan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thankappan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thankappan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.