Dr. Babur Lateef, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Dr. Babur Lateef, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Lateef works at Aaron Figler O.d. & Associates P.c. in Woodbridge, VA with other offices in Manassas, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Astigmatism and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Aaron Figler O.d. & Associates P.c.
    14904 Jefferson Davis Hwy Ste 308, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 494-1766
    9161 Liberia Ave Ste 405, Manassas, VA 20110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 686-4006

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Presbyopia
Astigmatism
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Feb 25, 2021
    Dr. Lateef is an astute gifted ophthalmologist. His bedside manner is refreshing, his precision in providing the diagnosis, plan forward with potential options allows the patient to make a decision with all the relevant facts. He restored my sight to a level I didn't know was possible. It was like being able to see for the first time. I am so grateful.
    About Dr. Babur Lateef, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Panjabi and Urdu
    • 1962499186
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
