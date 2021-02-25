Overview

Dr. Babur Lateef, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Lateef works at Aaron Figler O.d. & Associates P.c. in Woodbridge, VA with other offices in Manassas, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Astigmatism and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.