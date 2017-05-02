Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Babubhai Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Babubhai Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Internal Medicine2015 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
I was trying to avoid going to the ER; all to be referred back to a PCP. I'm very pleased that his practice accepts walk ins. Dr. Patel is compassionate, warming demeanor, he listens to your needs & provides good care. I left very satisfied. Will definitley be back & recommend others aswell
About Dr. Babubhai Patel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1659461416
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presbyterian Medical|Jersey City Medical Center
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.