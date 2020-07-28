Dr. Babu Makkena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makkena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Babu Makkena, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Babu Makkena, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Gainesville, TX. They completed their residency with University of Illinois-Chicago GME
Dr. Makkena works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Cardiovascular Specialists - Gainesville1625 N Grand Ave, Gainesville, TX 76240 Directions (940) 228-3980
-
2
Texas Cardiovascular Specialists3537 S Interstate 35 E Ste 305, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 253-6491Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Denton
- Medical City Lewisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- Pyramid Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Makkena?
Always a pleasure to have an appointment with Dr. Makenna. An awesome cardiologist with a great patient rapport. A very good listener! The entire staff makes you feel like the most important patient there. Thank you, Dr. Makenna and staff!
About Dr. Babu Makkena, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1407042757
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois-Chicago GME
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Makkena has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Makkena accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Makkena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Makkena works at
Dr. Makkena has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Makkena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
106 patients have reviewed Dr. Makkena. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makkena.
