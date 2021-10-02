Overview

Dr. Babu Kumar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Med Coll and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Kumar works at Family And Internal Medicine Of Dixwell Avenue in Hamden, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.