Dr. Babu Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Babu Gupta, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
Neuropsych Center of Greater Cincinnati LLC4015 Executive Park Dr Ste 320, Cincinnati, OH 45241 Directions (513) 563-0488Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gupta?
Always Insightful and professional. I have been going to Dr. Gupta for several years and have nothing but positive things to share. He is extremely knowledgeable. He listens well and ask questions. He really seems to care about me and my health.
About Dr. Babu Gupta, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1598763856
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
