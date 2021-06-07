Overview

Dr. Babu Eapen, MB BS is a Pulmonologist in Middleburg Heights, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Kottayam Med Coll, Kerala U and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.



Dr. Eapen works at Premier Physicians Centers in Middleburg Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Respiratory Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.