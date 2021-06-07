Dr. Babu Eapen, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eapen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Babu Eapen, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Babu Eapen, MB BS is a Pulmonologist in Middleburg Heights, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Kottayam Med Coll, Kerala U and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.
Dr. Eapen works at
Locations
Southwest General Health Center Main Campus, Building C7255 Old Oak Blvd Ste C106, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130 Directions (440) 826-3031Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwest General Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Epen with his nurse has been with me years ,now that I have COPD has and is reviewing medications that will bring me even better health .to me DrEpen is God sent .he talks with you ,does not push you away ,but between Dr Epen and Roy his nurse on stall your in the best hands ever. God bless. And Thank you for all you do.
About Dr. Babu Eapen, MB BS
- Pulmonary Disease
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1700823994
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
- Metrohlth M
- Luth MC
- Kottayam Med Coll, Kerala U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eapen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eapen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eapen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eapen has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Respiratory Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eapen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Eapen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eapen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eapen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eapen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.