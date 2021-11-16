Dr. Babitha Bijin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bijin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Babitha Bijin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Babitha Bijin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Bijin works at
Locations
1
Flowing Wells Family Health Center1323 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ 85705 Directions (520) 887-0800Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pm
2
Clinica Del Alma3690 S Park Ave Ste 805, Tucson, AZ 85713 Directions (520) 616-6760
- 3 5224 W Dove Centre Rd Ste Bh, Marana, AZ 85658 Directions (520) 616-1445
- 4 899 N Wilmot Rd Ste Bh, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 290-1100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I'm a new patient and I am very satisfied with my care. She is on top of my follow up tests that needed to be completed.
About Dr. Babitha Bijin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1174974323
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bijin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bijin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bijin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bijin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bijin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bijin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bijin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.