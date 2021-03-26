Overview

Dr. Babatunde Komolafe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.



Dr. Komolafe works at Heartful Cardiology in Mansfield, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease, Pericarditis and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.