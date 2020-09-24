Dr. Babatunde Dosu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dosu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Babatunde Dosu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Babatunde Dosu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILORIN / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Metroplex Pediatrics PA6905 Davis Blvd Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76182 Directions (817) 922-0800
Dr. Babatunde Dosu-Metroplex Pediatrics900 Jerome St Ste 102, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 922-0800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I like Dr dosu his been mykids dr since they were born and my oldest is already 17 is a caring loving dr. He always remembers each one my kids names and i have 4 that tells you he cares about his little patients
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ILORIN / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Dosu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dosu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dosu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Dosu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dosu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dosu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dosu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.