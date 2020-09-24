Overview

Dr. Babatunde Dosu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILORIN / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Dosu works at Metroplex Pediatrics PA in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.