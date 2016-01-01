See All Allergists & Immunologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Babatunde Adeyemi, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Babatunde Adeyemi, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from GUANGXI YOUJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Queens Hospital Center.

Dr. Adeyemi works at Triborough Medical Urgent Care in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Food Allergy and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Triborough Medical Urgent Care PC
    1711 Ralph Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 649-6356

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Queens Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Babatunde Adeyemi, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447205836
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GUANGXI YOUJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Babatunde Adeyemi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adeyemi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adeyemi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adeyemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adeyemi works at Triborough Medical Urgent Care in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Adeyemi’s profile.

    Dr. Adeyemi has seen patients for Food Allergy and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adeyemi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Adeyemi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adeyemi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adeyemi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adeyemi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

