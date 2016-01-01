Overview

Dr. Babatunde Adeyemi, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from GUANGXI YOUJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Queens Hospital Center.



Dr. Adeyemi works at Triborough Medical Urgent Care in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Food Allergy and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.