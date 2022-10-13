Dr. Babatunde Adekola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adekola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Babatunde Adekola, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Babatunde Adekola, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Robbinsdale, MN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Mayo Clinic|MAYO MED SCH and is affiliated with Maple Grove Hospital and North Memorial Health.
North Memorial Health Pain Management Clinic3300 Oakdale Ave N # 102B, Robbinsdale, MN 55422 Directions
North Memorial Health Pain Management Clinic9825 Hospital Dr # 10, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Maple Grove Hospital
- North Memorial Health
- AARP
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
I saw Dr Adekola after my previous provider left the practice. Initially, I was hesitant but Dr Adekola showed himself to be very informed in my health. His review of my file prior to the appointment allowed him to make recommendations to me that were helpful, and he was very informative with his explanations of everything.
- Pain Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1184856692
- MAYO CLINIC
- Mayo Clinic|MAYO MED SCH
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Adekola has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adekola accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adekola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adekola has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adekola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Adekola. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adekola.
