Dr. Babatunde Abolade, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3 (16)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Babatunde Abolade, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Abolade works at Montgomery Area Psychiatric Services in Montgomery, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Montgomery Area Psychiatric Services
    2430 Fairlane Dr Ste C-7, Montgomery, AL 36116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 551-0735

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bulimia
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Behavioral Health Network
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 06, 2022
    Dr. Abolade provides excellent care. He listens and provides coping techniques to increase the ability to live daily life. Would and have recommended to others.
    L. Fisher — Jun 06, 2022
    About Dr. Babatunde Abolade, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285689653
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Babatunde Abolade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abolade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abolade has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abolade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abolade works at Montgomery Area Psychiatric Services in Montgomery, AL. View the full address on Dr. Abolade’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Abolade. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abolade.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abolade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abolade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

