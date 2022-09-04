Dr. Babar Shareef, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shareef is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Babar Shareef, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Babar Shareef, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They completed their fellowship with Hartford Hosp
Dr. Shareef works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Consultants2215 Nebraska Ave Ste 2-E, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Directions (772) 461-6812
-
2
Indian River Surgical Associates LLC3735 11th Cir Ste 101, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 299-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- State Farm
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shareef?
I have been a patient for almost 25 years being treated for afib and irregular heartbeat, I have always found him to be caring and thoughtful. I give my highest recommendation.
About Dr. Babar Shareef, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1861493538
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hosp
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shareef has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shareef accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shareef has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shareef works at
Dr. Shareef has seen patients for Heart Disease, Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors and Mitral Valve Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shareef on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shareef. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shareef.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shareef, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shareef appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.