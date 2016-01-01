See All Dermatologists in Somerset, NJ
Dr. Babar Rao, MD

Dermatology
2 (23)
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Babar Rao, MD is a dermatologist in Somerset, NJ. Dr. Rao completed a residency at UMDNJ. He currently practices at Rutgers Health Dermatology and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Rao is board certified in Dermatopathology.

  1
    Rutgers Health-rwj Dermatology
    1 Worlds Fair Dr, Somerset, NJ 08873
  2
    Rao Dermatology
    345 E 37th St Rm 317, New York, NY 10016
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3
    West Coast Skin and Cancer Medical Centerinc
    7055 N Fresno St Ste 310, Fresno, CA 93720
  4
    American Skin & Cancer Center
    95 1st Ave, Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Keloid Scar
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Keloid Scar

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Keloid Scar
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ringworm
Rosacea
Warts
Actinic Keratosis
Folliculitis
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Psoriasis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Acanthosis Nigricans
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Pityriasis Rosea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Tinea Versicolor
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Boil
Burn Injuries
Cancer
Foot Conditions
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Impetigo
Jock Itch
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Lice
Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigoid
Pemphigus
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriatic Arthritis
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Rash
Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
Skin Infections
Spider Veins
Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Third-Degree Burns
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
  Aetna
  Amerihealth
  Anthem
  Blue Cross Blue Shield
  Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
  CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  Cigna
  First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
  Humana
  MultiPlan
  QualCare

Specialties
  Dermatology
Years of Experience
  39 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  English, Hindi
Gender
  Male
NPI Number
  1447275904
Residency
  UMDNJ
Internship
  NYU
Medical Education
  Rawalpindi Med College University Of Punjab Rawalpindi Pakistan
Board Certifications
  Dermatopathology
Admitting Hospitals
  NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

2.0
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(16)
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rao has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Acne and Keloid Scar, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

