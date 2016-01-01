Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Babar Rao, MD
Dr. Babar Rao, MD is a dermatologist in Somerset, NJ. Dr. Rao completed a residency at UMDNJ. He currently practices at Rutgers Health Dermatology and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Rao is board certified in Dermatopathology.
Rutgers Health-rwj Dermatology1 Worlds Fair Dr, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 235-7993
Rao Dermatology345 E 37th St Rm 317, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 949-0393Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
West Coast Skin and Cancer Medical Centerinc7055 N Fresno St Ste 310, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (212) 949-0393
American Skin & Cancer Center95 1st Ave, Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716 Directions (732) 872-2007
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- UMDNJ
- NYU
- Rawalpindi Med College University Of Punjab Rawalpindi Pakistan
- Dermatopathology
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Dr. Rao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Acne and Keloid Scar, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rao speaks Hindi.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.