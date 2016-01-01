Dr. Babar Bashir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bashir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Babar Bashir, MD
Overview
Dr. Babar Bashir, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Quaid-E-Azam Medical College and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases925 Chestnut St Ste 320A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Babar Bashir, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1073892626
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Quaid-E-Azam Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bashir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
123 patients have reviewed Dr. Bashir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bashir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bashir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bashir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.