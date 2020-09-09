Dr. Babak Zamiri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zamiri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Babak Zamiri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Babak Zamiri, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Zamiri works at
Locations
Arthritis Medical Clinic6180 Brockton Ave Ste 204, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 355-7533Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My only issue (beside wait times) is that you ALWAYS have to see the the NP. Have only seen doctor once in the 3-4 times I’ve been there. Are good about getting the tests you need.
About Dr. Babak Zamiri, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1013991041
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University School of Medicine
- Affiliated Hospital At Conton
- Affiliated Hospital At Conton
- Ross University School of Medicine
