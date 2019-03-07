Overview

Dr. Babak Samimi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital, Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital, Providence Saint John's Health Center and West Covina Medical Center.



Dr. Samimi works at Adventist Health Physicians Network in Glendale, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA and West Covina, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.