Dr. Babak Samimi, MD
Dr. Babak Samimi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital, Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital, Providence Saint John's Health Center and West Covina Medical Center.
1
Samimi Orthopaedic Group544 N Glendale Ave, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (626) 338-7391
2
Brentwood Office / Pacific Coast Sports Medicine11710 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 606-2156Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
3
Samimi Orthopaedic Group741 S Orange Ave Fl 2, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 338-7391
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
- Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- West Covina Medical Center
My surgeon at Cedars said that I was lying when I told him I was still experiencing pain 2yrs > a nasty fractured femur. Came across Dr Samimi & what a great day - his 1st response was I shouldn't have to be in pain - then let's actually get in there & take a look - torn meniscus, shredded cartilage, bone spurs & other tears later it was nice to know I wasnt the crazy one Dr Samimi is my go to Ortho because of this kind & caring approach. His office staff (Anna & Sydney) are just as wonderful.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Persian, Persian and Spanish
- University of Southern California / Los Angeles County
- Lac Usc Medical Center
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Orthopedic Surgery
