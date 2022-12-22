Overview

Dr. Babak Sadoughi, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Pierre & Marie Curie, School Of Medicine, En Sorbonne and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Sadoughi works at Center for Comprehensive Spine Care in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vocal Cord Nodule and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.