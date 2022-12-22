See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. Babak Sadoughi, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
5 (177)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Babak Sadoughi, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Pierre & Marie Curie, School Of Medicine, En Sorbonne and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Sadoughi works at Center for Comprehensive Spine Care in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vocal Cord Nodule and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Weill Cornell Comprehensive General Otolaryngology
    240 E 59th St, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Wednesday
    8:00am -
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am -

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vocal Cord Nodule
Laryngitis
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Nodule
Laryngitis
Vocal Cord Paralysis

Treatment frequency



Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Umbilical Blood Cord Sampling (PUBS) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ultrapulse CO2 Laser Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Voice Therapy Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • SelectHealth
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 178 ratings
    Patient Ratings (178)
    5 Star
    (175)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Babak Sadoughi, MD

    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, German and Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1174765739
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Center For Voice and Swallowing Disorders
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Internship
    Internship
    • Pierre & Marie Curie, School Of Medicine, En Sorbonne
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Babak Sadoughi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadoughi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sadoughi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sadoughi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sadoughi works at Center for Comprehensive Spine Care in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sadoughi’s profile.

    Dr. Sadoughi has seen patients for Vocal Cord Nodule and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sadoughi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    178 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadoughi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadoughi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadoughi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadoughi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

