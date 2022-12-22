Dr. Babak Sadoughi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadoughi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Babak Sadoughi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Babak Sadoughi, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Pierre & Marie Curie, School Of Medicine, En Sorbonne and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Dr. Sadoughi is a very pleasant, outstanding and caring doctor. Also he is a great psychologist. His instructions, resolved my problem, after I visited him once.
About Dr. Babak Sadoughi, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, French, German and Persian
- New York Center For Voice and Swallowing Disorders
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Pierre & Marie Curie, School Of Medicine, En Sorbonne
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
