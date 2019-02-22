Overview

Dr. Babak Rajabi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from ARDABIL ISLAMIC AZAD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.



Dr. Rajabi works at Premier Podiatry & Orthopedics in Carmichael, CA with other offices in Folsom, CA and Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.