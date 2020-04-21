Overview

Dr. Babak Rad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Rad works at Newport Irvine Surgical Specialists- NISS in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Anoscopy and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.