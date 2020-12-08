Overview

Dr. Babak Pezeshki, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Pezeshki works at Babak Pezeshki MD FACC in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Hypertrophic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.