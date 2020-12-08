Dr. Babak Pezeshki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pezeshki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Babak Pezeshki, MD
Overview
Dr. Babak Pezeshki, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Locations
1
Babak Pezeshki MD FACC520 Superior Ave Ste 280, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 645-2800
2
Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian1 Hoag Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 760-5856Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pezeshki is a very fine cardiologist with top notch clinical and people skills. His staff are very professional and helpful. Dr Pezeshki has cared for my mom for many years. She is 99 and he, I believe, has certainly kept her alive and flourishing.
About Dr. Babak Pezeshki, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
