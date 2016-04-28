Overview

Dr. Babak Pazooki, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Pazooki works at Duly Health and Care in Joliet, IL with other offices in Tinley Park, IL and Plainfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Continuous Glucose Monitoring and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.