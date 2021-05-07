Dr. Babak Navi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Navi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Babak Navi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Babak Navi, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Excellent. Knowledgable, thorough, thoughtful and interested.
- Vascular Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Vascular Neurology
Dr. Navi has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Navi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
