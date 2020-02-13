Dr. Morvarid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Babak Morvarid, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Babak Morvarid, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Locations
Morvarid Neurology Inc.19100 Ventura Blvd Ste 14, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 342-6450
Kaiser Permanente Tualatin Medical Office6041 Cadillac Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034 Directions (833) 574-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Dr Morvarid is an exceptional doctor. He allowed me to see how a real doctor assesses patients and really takes the time to get to the core of an issue. Honestly he saved my life and would recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Babak Morvarid, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1780796292
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Dr. Morvarid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morvarid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morvarid has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morvarid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morvarid speaks Persian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Morvarid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morvarid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morvarid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morvarid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.