Dr. Babak Moeinolmolki, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Encino Hospital Medical Center, Olympia Medical Center, Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro and Sherman Oaks Hospital.
Tower Foot & Ankle Surgery Inc.2080 Century Park E Ste 1508, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (310) 694-4486
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Encino Hospital Medical Center
- Olympia Medical Center
- Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
- Sherman Oaks Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Best of the best! Fellow men always have an impression that I am a gay due to excessive fats on my chest and the work of Dr. Babak and his team can be likened to that of pure artistry. You will surely be in good hands.
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Persian
- Tulsa Surgical Arts
- Georgetown University Med Center
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
Dr. Moeinolmolki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moeinolmolki accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moeinolmolki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moeinolmolki speaks Persian.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Moeinolmolki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moeinolmolki.
