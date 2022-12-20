Overview

Dr. Babak Moeinolmolki, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Encino Hospital Medical Center, Olympia Medical Center, Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro and Sherman Oaks Hospital.



Dr. Moeinolmolki works at Tower Foot & Ankle Surgery in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.