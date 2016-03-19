Dr. Babak Mirin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Babak Mirin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Babak Mirin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roswell, NM. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Paris / U.F.R. of Medicine Necker-Enfants Malades and is affiliated with Eastern New Mexico Medical Center.
Dr. Mirin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eastern New Mexico Medical Center405 W Country Club Rd, Roswell, NM 88201 Directions (575) 622-8170
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern New Mexico Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mirin?
I am my mother's legal guardian and treatment guardian. She has been seeing Dr. Mirin for approximately 2 years after another well known psychiatrist in town lost his license to practice. Dr. Mirin was a huge improvement over the previous doctor. He's very thoughtful, cautious, considerate, spends time asking and answering questions, and makes himself available to me if I have any questions or concerns between visits. I recently referred another family member to see him.
About Dr. Babak Mirin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1891776274
Education & Certifications
- University of Paris / U.F.R. of Medicine Necker-Enfants Malades
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mirin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mirin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mirin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mirin works at
Dr. Mirin has seen patients for Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence , Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Conduct Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mirin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.