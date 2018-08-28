See All Otolaryngologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Babak Larian, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (28)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Babak Larian, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Larian works at Babak Larian in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Multispecialty Aesthetic & Reconstructive Surgery
    9401 Wilshire Blvd Ste 650, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 461-0300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barotrauma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer of Floor of Mouth Chevron Icon
Cat Scratch Disease Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dry Mouth Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Epiglottitis Chevron Icon
Epithelial-Myoepithelial Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Follicular Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Inverted Papilloma Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngopharyngeal Reflux Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lockjaw Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Ludwig's Angina Chevron Icon
Lymphadenopathy Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Mastoiditis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Mixed Parotid Tumor Chevron Icon
Nasal Cavity Cancer Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Palate Cancer Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Parotid Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Parotitis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Respiratory Papillomatosis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rhinophyma Chevron Icon
Salivary Duct Stones Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Sialadenitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spasmodic Dysphonia Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Supraglottic Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thrush Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Familial Medullary Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Hurthle Cell Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trachea Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vincent's Stomatitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Zenker's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Photo: Dr. Babak Larian, MD
    About Dr. Babak Larian, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1588697536
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UCLA Head and Neck Surgery
    Internship
    • UCLA Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Babak Larian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Larian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Larian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Larian works at Babak Larian in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Larian’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Larian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

