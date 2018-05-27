See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Emeryville, CA
Dr. Babak Jamasbi, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Babak Jamasbi, MD

Pain Medicine
2.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Babak Jamasbi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Emeryville, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine.

Dr. Jamasbi works at Pain and Rehabiliation Consultants in Emeryville, CA with other offices in Walnut Creek, CA and Castro Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ryan Hijazi, DO
Dr. Ryan Hijazi, DO
2 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain and Rehabiliation Consultants
    1335 Stanford Ave, Emeryville, CA 94608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 647-5101
  2. 2
    Pain & Rehabilitative Consultants Medical Group
    3075 Citrus Cir Ste 200, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 647-5101
  3. 3
    Baz Allergy Asthma & Sinus Center Inc.
    20100 Lake Chabot Rd Ste 2, Castro Valley, CA 94546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 647-5101

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Herniated Disc
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Herniated Disc
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jamasbi?

    May 27, 2018
    Great bedside manner. Extremely thorough assessment and examination.
    — May 27, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Babak Jamasbi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Babak Jamasbi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jamasbi to family and friends

    Dr. Jamasbi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jamasbi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Babak Jamasbi, MD.

    About Dr. Babak Jamasbi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376637199
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford U Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Calif Irvine
    Residency
    Internship
    • U MD
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Maryland School Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Babak Jamasbi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jamasbi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jamasbi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jamasbi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamasbi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamasbi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jamasbi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jamasbi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Babak Jamasbi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.