Overview

Dr. Babak Jalali, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Reynoldsburg, OH. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Jalali works at OhioHealth Physician Group - Reynoldsburg in Reynoldsburg, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.