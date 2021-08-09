See All Hospice Care And Palliative Medicine Doctors in Burbank, CA
Dr. Babak Goldman, MD

Hospice & Palliative Medicine
3.5 (28)
Call for new patient details
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Babak Goldman, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Goldman works at Pacific Neuroscience Institute in Burbank, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
    501 S Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 847-4349
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malnutrition
Abdominal Pain
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Aug 09, 2021
    Dr. Goldman is one of the best doctors I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. He is kind and understanding and always goes above and beyond. His staff are equally kind and lovely.
    Aug 09, 2021
    About Dr. Babak Goldman, MD

    Specialties
    • Hospice & Palliative Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750542445
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
