Dr. Babak Givi, MD

Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Babak Givi, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Givi works at Kenneth B Hymes MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kenneth B Hymes MD
    160 E 34th St Fl 7, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 731-6655
  2. 2
    Manhattan VA
    423 E 23rd St, New York, NY 10010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 686-7500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bellevue Hospital Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Cancer
Tonsillitis
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Cancer
Tonsillitis

Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Paraganglioma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Salivary Duct Stones Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 20, 2022
    I would recommend Dr Givi with the highest possible stars ( five is not enough). He is a brilliant doctor and an amazing, kind and compassionate person.
    — Apr 20, 2022
    About Dr. Babak Givi, MD

    • Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Persian
    • 1689883449
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Toronto (Univ. Health Network)
    • OHSU Hospitals and Clinics
    • School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences
    • Tehran University of Medical Sciences
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Babak Givi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Givi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Givi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Givi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Givi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Givi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Givi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Givi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

