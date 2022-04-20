Overview

Dr. Babak Givi, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Givi works at Kenneth B Hymes MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.