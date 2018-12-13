Dr. Babak Firoozi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Firoozi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Babak Firoozi, MD
Overview
Dr. Babak Firoozi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They completed their fellowship with NYU Langone Medical Center
Dr. Firoozi works at
Locations
-
1
HealthCare Partners Huntington Beach Office19066 Magnolia St, Huntington Beach, CA 92646 Directions (714) 968-0068Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Forest Health Care Associates1236 N Magnolia Ave # 200, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 995-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Delta Health System
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inter Valley Health Plan
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Onecare
- Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
- Private HealthCare Systems
- SCAN Health Plan
- Spectera
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Firoozi?
Dr Firoozi was very thorough with me and took the time to listen to my complex stomach issue. He was very kind as well. Non judgemental and super professional. I am awaiting an endoscopy and colonoscopy soon with him which he immediately requested for me. Great GI!
About Dr. Babak Firoozi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Persian
- 1891734828
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Firoozi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Firoozi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Firoozi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Firoozi works at
Dr. Firoozi speaks Persian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Firoozi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Firoozi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Firoozi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Firoozi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.