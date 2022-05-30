Overview

Dr. Babak Ettekal, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Warwick, RI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MarinHealth Medical Center.



Dr. Ettekal works at Oak Street Health Warwick in West Warwick, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.