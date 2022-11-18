Overview

Dr. Babak Etemad, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Etemad works at Champaign Dental Group in Wynnewood, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Pancreatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.