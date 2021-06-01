Dr. Babak Edraki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edraki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Babak Edraki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Babak Edraki, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Open , Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1479 Ygnacio Valley Rd Ste 100, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 627-3440
-
2
Cypress Womens Cncr Trtmnt Ctr1455 Montego Ste 100, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 627-3440
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edraki?
It was 2016 and I have not had any problems Dr. Babak Edraki is a great Dr. Surgeon I recommend God's gifted talented perfection kind hearted patient Dr. Who studies and now's his craft. ??Dr. Babak Edraki is very passionate understanding persise in detail. Dr. Babak Edraki is the Dr. You would want for your WOMEN SITUATIONS FIBROIDS REMOVEL ET.C. DR. EDRAKI IS A UP SCALED HUMAN BEING MAN DR. LADIES TAKE THE FIRST STEP AND MAKE AN APPOINTMENT! THAN YOU DR. BABAK EDRAKI J.C.??
About Dr. Babak Edraki, MD
- Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1942249388
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
