Overview

Dr. Babak Danesh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Babylon, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Danesh works at Island Digestive Disease Consultants in Babylon, NY with other offices in West Islip, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.