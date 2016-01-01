Dr. Babak Bina, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Babak Bina, DO
Overview
Dr. Babak Bina, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Bina works at
Locations
VA Hospital Dental Clinic5901 E 7th St, Long Beach, CA 90822 Directions (562) 826-8000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Babak Bina, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1346302601
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bina works at
Dr. Bina has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bina.
