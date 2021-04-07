Dr. Babak Behin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Babak Behin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Babak Behin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Jersey City Medical Center.
Dr. Behin works at
Locations
Fereidoon Behin MD PA142 Palisade Ave Ste 207, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 659-7435
Carepoint Health Christ Hospital176 Palisade Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (949) 852-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Jersey City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Behin for ear wax , he cleaned my ears and was very kind. His staff was very nice and I was able to get an appointment with in a week. No complaints
About Dr. Babak Behin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Arabic
- 1205931466
Education & Certifications
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
