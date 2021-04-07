See All Otolaryngologists in Jersey City, NJ
Dr. Babak Behin, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.5 (31)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Babak Behin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Jersey City Medical Center.

Dr. Behin works at Bergen Hudson Ent in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fereidoon Behin MD PA
    142 Palisade Ave Ste 207, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 659-7435
    Carepoint Health Christ Hospital
    176 Palisade Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 852-3400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital
  • Jersey City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Apr 07, 2021
    I saw Dr. Behin for ear wax , he cleaned my ears and was very kind. His staff was very nice and I was able to get an appointment with in a week. No complaints
    — Apr 07, 2021
    About Dr. Babak Behin, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205931466
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Babak Behin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Behin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Behin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Behin works at Bergen Hudson Ent in Jersey City, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Behin’s profile.

    Dr. Behin has seen patients for Ear Ache, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Behin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Behin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

